LGI Homes Inc Q3 Profit Declines, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $19.70 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $69.57 million, or $2.95 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 39.2% to $396.63 million from $651.85 million last year.

LGI Homes Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

