LGI Homes Inc Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.16 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $3.99 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LGI Homes Inc reported adjusted earnings of $5.62 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.0% to $319.73 million from $351.42 million last year.

LGI Homes Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.16 Mln. vs. $3.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $319.73 Mln vs. $351.42 Mln last year.

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