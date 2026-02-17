LGI Homes Inc Bottom Line Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $17.32 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $50.87 million, or $2.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LGI Homes Inc reported adjusted earnings of $22.40 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 15.0% to $473.97 million from $557.40 million last year.

LGI Homes Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.32 Mln. vs. $50.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue: $473.97 Mln vs. $557.40 Mln last year.

