Markets

LG To Solidify Partnership With Mercedes-Benz Using Competencies In Vehicle Components Business

November 13, 2025 — 03:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics (LGEIY.OB) announced that executives from LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Energy Solution and LG Innotek met with Mercedes-Benz AG (MBG.MI) to discuss expanded collaboration under LG's One LG Solution strategy. The meeting took place on November 13 at LG Twin Towers in Yeouido, Seoul. The discussions centered on strengthening cooperation to support Mercedes-Benz's vision for the future of mobility - including the transition to electric vehicles and the establishment of a sustainable global production network driven by digitalization and automation.

At the meeting, LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Energy Solution and LG Innotek presented their next-generation solutions in EV components, batteries, displays and autonomous driving sensors, seeking new ways to strengthen integration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LPL
MBGAF
MBGYY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.