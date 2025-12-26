Markets

LG Energy Solution Terminates EV Battery Supply Contract With Freudenberg

December 26, 2025 — 11:52 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LG Energy Solution announced the termination of a single sales contract with Freudenberg Battery Power Systems, LLC. The terminated agreement was an electric vehicle battery supply contract.

The contract was originally valued at approximately KRW 3.92 trillion and represented a significant portion of the company's business.

The agreement commenced on April 1, 2024 and was scheduled to run until December 31, 2031. However, following Freudenberg Battery Power Systems' withdrawal from the battery business, both parties mutually agreed to terminate the contract.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.