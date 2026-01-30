LG Electronics Q4 Loss Widens, Revenues Rise

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Ltd. (LGEPF, LGEJY, LGEIY, LGEAF), a South Korean consumer electronics major, on Friday reported wider net loss in its fourth quarter, despite higher sales.

In South Korea, LG shares were down 1.8 percent, trading at 99,100 won.

In the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company was 828.2 billion Korean won, wider than loss of 714.9 billion won last year.

Operating loss was 109.0 billion won, compared to income of 135.4 billion won a year ago

Consolidated sales were 23.85 trillion won, up 4.8% from 22.76 trillion won last year. Sequentially, sales grew 9 percent.

In fiscal 2025, operating profit was 2.48 trillion won, lower than last year, reflecting increased marketing expenditures for display-based products and one-off costs related to organizational optimization.

However, the company recorded consolidated revenue of 89.2 trillion won, its highest-ever annual revenue for the second consecutive year.

Despite U.S. tariff-related cost pressures, LG Home Appliance Solution or HS delivered sustained growth, while LG Vehicle Solution or VS maintained solid performance amid a slowdown in electric vehicle demand.

B2B revenue increased 3 percent year-on-year to 24.1 trillion won. Revenue from subscription-based business models rose 29 percent year-on-year, approaching 2.5 trillion won.

