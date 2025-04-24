LG Electronics Q1 Net Profit Rises, Operating Income Down

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Ltd. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB), a South Korean consumer electronics major, on Thursday reported higher net profit in its first quarter with increased sales. Operating income, meanwhile, was lower than last year.

In the first quarter, net income climbed to 875.6 billion Korean Won from last year's 585.4 billion Won.

Net income before tax was 1.12 trillion won, up from 989.2 billion won a year ago.

Operating income meanwhile fell to 1.26 trillion won from 1.34 trillion won last year.

Sales were 22.74 trillion won, higher than prior year's 21.10 trillion won.

In South Korea, LG Electronics shares closed Thursday'a trading at 70,300.00 won, down 1.40 percent.

