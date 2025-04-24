Markets

LG Electronics Q1 Net Profit Rises, Operating Income Down

April 24, 2025 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Ltd. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB), a South Korean consumer electronics major, on Thursday reported higher net profit in its first quarter with increased sales. Operating income, meanwhile, was lower than last year.

In the first quarter, net income climbed to 875.6 billion Korean Won from last year's 585.4 billion Won.

Net income before tax was 1.12 trillion won, up from 989.2 billion won a year ago.

Operating income meanwhile fell to 1.26 trillion won from 1.34 trillion won last year.

Sales were 22.74 trillion won, higher than prior year's 21.10 trillion won.

In South Korea, LG Electronics shares closed Thursday'a trading at 70,300.00 won, down 1.40 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.