LG Corp. Posts Wider Operating Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - LG Corp. (003550.KS) reported fourth quarter net loss from continuing operation before income tax of 38.0 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 250.85 billion won, prior year. Net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company was 362.9 billion won, compared to a loss of 391.7 billion won. Operating loss was 421.7 billion won compared to a loss of 241.9 billion won, previous year.

Fourth quarter sales were 1.52 trillion won compared to 1.78 trillion won, down 14.6% from previous year.

Shares of LG Corp. are currently trading at 92,800 won, down 0.75%.

