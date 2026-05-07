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LG Corp. Earnings Decline In Q1

May 07, 2026 — 02:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LG Corp. (003550.KS, 003555.KS), a South Korean electronics, chemicals, telecommunications, and household appliances company, on Thursday reported lower net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company decreased 41.4 percent to KRW 339.82 billion from KRW 580.25 billion last year.

Operating income declined 35.1 percent to KRW 413.83 billion from KRW 638.04 billion in the same period a year ago.

Sales decreased 7 percent to KRW 1.80 trillion from KRW 1.94 trillion in the previous year.

LG Corp. closed trading 1.55% higher at 104,600 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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