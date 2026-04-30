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LG CNS Q1 Operating Income Rises

April 30, 2026 — 03:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LG CNS (064400.KS) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 80.47 billion Korean won compared to 56.8 billion won, a year ago. Operating income was 94.2 billion won, compared to 78.9 billion won, up 19.4%.

First quarter sales were 1.31 trillion Korean won compared to 1.21 trillion won, last year, up 8.6%.

Shares of LG CNS are trading at 65,000 Korean won, down 2.55%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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