LG Chem Posts Wider Loss In Q4

January 29, 2026 — 05:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LG Chem (051910.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net loss widened to 1.57 trillion Korean won compared to a loss of 899 billion won, prior year. Operating loss widened to 413 billion won from a loss of 261 billion won. EBITDA increased to 1.10 trillion won from 1.02 trillion won. Fourth quarter sales were 11.20 trillion won compared to 12.28 trillion won, prior year.

The company noted that the business results currently under audit review are presented for investors' convenience.

LG Chem is trading at 3,43,000 won, down 3.11 percent.

