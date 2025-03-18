News & Insights

LG AI Research Unveils EXAONE Deep As Open Source

March 18, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Ltd. (LGEPF.OB), Tuesday announced that LG AI Research has introduced 'EXAONE Deep,' a globally competitive reasoning AI model, as open source. The announcement was made during NVIDIA's GTC conference in San Jose, California.

Unlike conventional AI, reasoning AI also known as 'Agentic AI'—enables autonomous decision-making by independently setting and verifying hypotheses. 'EXAONE Deep' is Korea's first foundation model-based reasoning AI, placing LG among a select group of global companies pioneering this technology.

LG AI Research has also released lightweight versions—'EXAONE Deep-7.8B' and 'EXAONE Deep-2.4B'—as open source. The company aims to lead the on-device AI market by collaborating with affiliates like LG Electronics and LG U+.

LG closed Tuesday's trading at 80,700 Korean Won or KRW, down 1,400 KRW or 1.71 percent on the Korean Stock Exchange

