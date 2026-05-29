LFVN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/1/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/1/26, Lifevantage Corp (Symbol: LFVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of LFVN's recent stock price of $7.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Lifevantage Corp to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when LFVN shares open for trading on 6/1/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LFVN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LFVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LFVN's low point in its 52 week range is $3.90 per share, with $15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.34.

In Friday trading, Lifevantage Corp shares are currently down about 1.6% on the day.

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Further LFVN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.