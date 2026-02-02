Markets

L&F Q4 Loss Widens

February 02, 2026 — 12:27 pm EST

(RTTNews) - L&F (066970.KS) on Monday posted a loss from continuing operations before tax of KRW 180.312 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, wider than a loss of KRW 147.829 billion in the same period last year.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent company totaled KRW 183.003 billion, compared with a loss of KRW 116.530 billion in the prior-year period.

Sales for the quarter jumped 69.1% year-on-year to KRW 617.785 billion, from KRW 363.350 billion last year.

