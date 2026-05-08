Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) executives highlighted progress across late-stage regulatory programs and efforts to bolster the company’s financial position during the company’s first-quarter 2026earnings callon May 7.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Exton said the company entered 2026 with objectives focused on advancing “late-stage regulatory programs,” expanding internationally through collaborations, and maintaining “operationally disciplined” execution. Exton said Lexicon has executed on those priorities, pointing to expense reductions, a capital raise earlier in the year, and a new debt facility announced during the quarter.

Pipeline updates: sotagliflozin in HCM and type 1 diabetes

Lexicon’s most advanced programs center on sotagliflozin, its dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor. Chief Medical Officer Craig Granowitz emphasized the “importance of the SGLT1 effect,” noting SGLT1 expression in tissues including the gastrointestinal tract and the heart, and stating that SGLT1 expression is “upregulated” in ischemic heart conditions and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

For HCM, management said it remains on track to complete enrollment in the global Phase 3 SONATA trial by mid-2026. Granowitz said SONATA is evaluating approximately 500 patients across 130 sites in 20 countries, including both obstructive and non-obstructive HCM phenotypes. Based on current enrollment trends, he said the company continues to anticipate top-line data in the first quarter of 2027.

Granowitz said SONATA’s primary endpoint is a placebo-adjusted improvement in the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire clinical summary score (KCCQ-CSS) and is designed to support a regulatory filing and “broad label” in HCM. He added that patients on stable doses of cardiac myosin inhibitors (CMIs) who remain symptomatic are enrolling in the study.

In the Q&A, Exton addressed a question about recent non-obstructive HCM data from aficamten’s ACACIA trial, calling it “an exciting time to be in the field of HCM.” He said the readout increased Lexicon’s confidence in sotagliflozin’s potential benefit-risk profile, citing “simple once-a-day oral dosing” and the drug’s safety history. Exton added that if SONATA is positive, Lexicon sees an opportunity “particularly in non-obstructive as a first-line therapy.”

Granowitz also commented on mechanism differences versus CMIs, saying CMIs are viewed as acting “primarily as hemodynamic agents,” while sotagliflozin has hemodynamic effects via the cardiorenal axis and additional effects such as “some weight loss, increase in hemoglobin, [and] decrease in blood pressure.” He also pointed to what he described as novel direct cardiac effects tied to SGLT1 inhibition.

When asked about SONATA enrollment progress and the split between obstructive and non-obstructive patients, management did not disclose exact enrollment percentages. Granowitz said the company reaffirmed its mid-year timeline for last patient first visit and noted a “dramatic uptick in enrollment” as sites came online. He said Lexicon is enrolling “significant numbers of both obstructive and non-obstructive patients,” while acknowledging that need is larger in non-obstructive disease given available obstructive therapy during the trial.

Regarding what constitutes a meaningful improvement on KCCQ, Granowitz said the field has “generally focused on” a four-to-five point change as clinically meaningful, and said SONATA was powered based on that range, without providing the detailed statistical plan.

Additional clinical data and upcoming regulatory milestones

Granowitz referenced analyses from the Phase 2 SOTA-P-CARDIA study presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Meeting. He said previously reported results demonstrated a placebo-adjusted 19-point improvement in KCCQ and that newer analyses showed effects on six-minute walk test measures as well as changes in metabolic parameters, including a reduction of epicardial fat. He also said there was a reduction in left atrial volume in patients treated with sotagliflozin.

In type 1 diabetes, management reiterated plans to resubmit the NDA for ZYNQUISTA for glycemic control in adults with type 1 diabetes by mid-year, leveraging data from the investigator-initiated STENO1 trial. Granowitz said the FDA has confirmed that STENO1 data are adequate to support resubmission “provided patient exposure and safety data requirements are achieved.” Based on the data seen so far and ongoing FDA discussions, he said Lexicon believes there is potential for approval in 2026, adding that the company remains comfortable with the study’s data and safety profile to date and continues to work with the FDA on submission parameters.

Granowitz said that if approved, ZYNQUISTA would be “the first and only oral adjuvant to insulin therapy ever approved for glycemic control in type 1 diabetes.”

Partnered obesity program and chronic pain strategy

Lexicon also provided updates on two other programs. For LX9851, a first-in-class oral ACSL5 inhibitor for obesity, Exton and Granowitz said licensee Novo Nordisk initiated a Phase 1 study in March, triggering a $10 million milestone payment. Exton added that Novo Nordisk highlighted LX9851 on its ownearnings call

For pilavapadin, Lexicon’s chronic pain candidate targeting AAK1, Exton said the company has met regulatory objectives and remains in discussions with third parties about next steps. He said Lexicon’s initial partnering goal was to secure non-dilutive capital to support cardiometabolic opportunities in HCM and type 1 diabetes and stated that Lexicon currently has “no plans to fund the phase III development” of pilavapadin.

Granowitz said Lexicon presented additional data at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, including analyses supporting selection of pilavapadin 10 mg for Phase 3 development in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP). He also cited preclinical evidence supporting pilavapadin as a potential oral therapy for spasticity, including models of multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

First-quarter financial results and new debt facility

Chief Financial Officer Scott Coiante reported total revenue of $21.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared with $1.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Coiante said first-quarter revenue included two $10 million milestones recognized from the Novo Nordisk agreement and net sales of INPEFA of $1.1 million.

R&D expenses: $12.8 million vs. $15.3 million in Q1 2025, reflecting lower external research expense due to completion of the PROGRESS Phase 2B trial and the LX9851 licensing deal.

$12.8 million vs. $15.3 million in Q1 2025, reflecting lower external research expense due to completion of the PROGRESS Phase 2B trial and the LX9851 licensing deal. SG&A expenses: $9.2 million vs. $11.6 million in Q1 2025, attributed to reduced marketing efforts and lower personnel costs.

$9.2 million vs. $11.6 million in Q1 2025, attributed to reduced marketing efforts and lower personnel costs. Net loss: $1.0 million, or less than $0.01 per share, compared with a net loss of $25.3 million, or $0.07 per share, in Q1 2025. Coiante said the Q1 2026 net loss included $3.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation.

As of March 31, 2026, Lexicon had $199.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash, compared with $125.2 million at Dec. 31, 2025. Total debt was $49.7 million at quarter end, compared with $54.0 million at the end of 2025.

Coiante also discussed a new $100 million debt facility with Hercules Capital. He said an initial $55 million tranche funded at closing was used to repay an existing loan facility with Oxford Finance. He added that a second $20 million tranche and a third $25 million tranche may be available subject to milestones, timing requirements, and, for the third tranche, Hercules’ consent. The facility includes an 18-month interest-only period with potential extensions.

Exton, in closing remarks, called 2026 a “pivotal” year and said the company expects multiple milestones in the second half of the year, including mid-year catalysts tied to the SONATA enrollment completion and the planned ZYNQUISTA resubmission.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel medicines through its proprietary genome biology platform. By leveraging large-scale gene knockout libraries, the company identifies potential therapeutic targets and advances them through preclinical and clinical development. Lexicon's approach emphasizes the translation of genetic insights into targeted therapies for a range of human diseases.

The company's most advanced product is telotristat ethyl (sold under the brand name XERMELO), an oral treatment approved for the management of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin analog therapy.

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