News & Insights

Stocks

Lexibook’s Sales Surge Despite Profit Dip

November 18, 2024 — 01:34 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lexibook Linguistic Electronic System SA (FR:ALLEX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lexibook reported a robust 11% increase in sales for the first half of the fiscal year, reaching €24.6 million, driven by strong growth in the United States and France. However, increased advertising costs and changes in accounting resulted in a decrease in operating income and net profits compared to last year. The company remains optimistic but vigilant about potential impacts from the EUR/USD exchange rate.

For further insights into FR:ALLEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.