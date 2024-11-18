Lexibook’s Sales Surge Despite Profit Dip

Lexibook Linguistic Electronic System SA (FR:ALLEX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Lexibook reported a robust 11% increase in sales for the first half of the fiscal year, reaching €24.6 million, driven by strong growth in the United States and France. However, increased advertising costs and changes in accounting resulted in a decrease in operating income and net profits compared to last year. The company remains optimistic but vigilant about potential impacts from the EUR/USD exchange rate.

For further insights into FR:ALLEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.