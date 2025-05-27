Lexeo Therapeutics Secures $80 Million Financing to Extend Cash Runway into 2028 for Clinical Programs

Lexeo Therapeutics secures $80 million from investors to extend cash runway into 2028, funding clinical programs and operations.

Quiver AI Summary

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. announced a private placement financing that aims to raise approximately $80 million through the sale of over 20 million shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants. The financing, led by Frazier Life Sciences and Janus Henderson Investors, will support the company's ongoing operations, allowing its cash runway to extend into 2028, particularly through clinical developments such as the efficacy readout for LX2006 in Friedreich ataxia cardiomyopathy expected in 2027. Following the closing of the deal, Lexeo plans to utilize the funds for its clinical programs and general corporate purposes. The financing is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on May 28, 2025. Additionally, Lexeo will file a registration statement with the SEC for the resale of the shares and warrants involved in the placement.

Potential Positives

Cash runway extended into 2028, allowing for sustained operations and research funding through potential key clinical milestones.

Successful capital raising of approximately $80 million from a prestigious group of institutional investors, enhancing financial stability and investor confidence.

Partnerships with notable investors such as Frazier Life Sciences and Janus Henderson Investors, reflecting strong market interest and support for the company's initiatives in genetic medicine.

Strategic focus on advancing a clinical pipeline of innovative therapies targeting significant cardiovascular diseases with high unmet needs.

Potential Negatives

Significant reliance on investor financing may indicate a lack of sustainable revenue, highlighting potential financial instability.

The issuance of warrants at a lower price per share could dilute current shareholders' equity, negatively impacting their investment value.

The press release emphasizes a forward-looking statement cautioning that actual results may differ materially from expectations, indicating uncertainty in achieving projected milestones.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Lexeo Therapeutics' securities purchase agreement?

Lexeo Therapeutics aims to raise approximately $80 million to fund operations and advance its clinical stage pipeline.

Who led the financing for Lexeo's recent private placement?

The financing was co-led by Frazier Life Sciences and Janus Henderson Investors, along with participation from various institutional investors.

How will Lexeo use the proceeds from the private placement?

Proceeds will be used to fund ongoing clinical programs, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

What is the expected cash runway for Lexeo after this financing?

Lexeo anticipates its cash runway will extend into 2028, supporting operations through expected clinical milestones.

What are the terms of the warrants associated with the shares in this placement?

Each share comes with a Common Warrant, allowing purchase at $2.82 per share, expiring on May 28, 2029.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LXEO Insider Trading Activity

$LXEO insiders have traded $LXEO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LXEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD NOLAN TOWNSEND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,900 shares for an estimated $42,561 .

. ERIC ADLER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,944 shares for an estimated $12,033 .

. JENNY ROBERTSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,622 shares for an estimated $10,716 .

. TAI SANDI SEE (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,853 shares for an estimated $7,575.

$LXEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $LXEO stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





Cash runway extended into 2028; capital proceeds to fund operations through potential 2027 efficacy readout for LX2006 in Friedreich ataxia cardiomyopathy









Financing led by Frazier Life Sciences and Janus Henderson Investors with participation from new and existing investors







NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to pioneering novel treatments for cardiovascular diseases, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a select group of institutional and healthcare accredited investors to issue and sell an aggregate of 20,790,120 shares (“Shares”) of its common stock (“Common Stock”) or, in lieu thereof, to certain investors, pre-funded warrants (“Pre-Funded Warrants”) to purchase 6,963,556 shares of Common Stock, in a private placement. Each full Share (or Pre-Funded Warrant in lieu thereof) will be accompanied by a warrant (a “Common Warrant”) to purchase one-half of a share of Common Stock. The purchase price for each Share and accompanying Common Warrant will be $2.8825 (or $2.8824 for each Pre-Funded Warrant and accompanying Common Warrant). Lexeo anticipates the gross proceeds from the private placement to be approximately $80 million, before deducting any offering related expenses. The private placement is expected to close on May 28, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The Pre-Funded Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share until exercised in full, and the Common Warrants will have an exercise price of $2.82 per share and expire on May 28, 2029.





The private placement was co-led by Frazier Life Sciences and Janus Henderson Investors with participation from new and existing investors, including Adar1 Capital Management, Affinity Healthcare Fund, LP, Ally Bridge Group, Coastlands Capital, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), Vestal Point Capital, and Woodline Partners LP.





“This financing will enable Lexeo to build on its leadership in cardiac genetic medicines as we continue to advance our clinical stage pipeline,” said R. Nolan Townsend, Chief Executive Officer of Lexeo Therapeutics. “With the support of an exceptional group of new and existing long-term investors, we believe we remain well-positioned to accelerate development of our programs and drive innovation with next-generation therapies that could redefine the treatment paradigm for devastating cardiovascular conditions.”





J.P. Morgan and Oppenheimer & Co. acted as co-lead placement agents for the transaction. Baird also acted as placement agent.





Lexeo intends to use net proceeds from the private placement to fund advancement of ongoing clinical stage programs, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The proceeds from this private placement, combined with current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are expected to fund Lexeo’s operating and capital expenditures into 2028.





The securities to be sold in this private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state or other applicable jurisdiction’s securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws. Concurrently with the execution of the securities purchase agreement, Lexeo and the investors entered into a registration rights agreement pursuant to which the company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) registering the resale of the Shares and Common Stock underlying the Pre-Funded Warrants and Common Warrants(together, the “Warrant Shares”) sold in the private placement. Any offering of the Shares and Warrant Shares under the resale registration statement will only be made by means of a prospectus.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Company’s securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of the Company’s securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.





The private placement is being conducted in accordance with applicable Nasdaq rules and was priced to satisfy the “Minimum Price” requirement (as defined in the Nasdaq rules).







About Lexeo Therapeutics







Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to reshaping heart health by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how cardiovascular diseases are treated. The Company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that take aim at the underlying genetic causes of conditions, including LX2006 for the treatment of Friedreich ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy, LX2020 for the treatment of plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others for devastating diseases with high unmet need.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected closing of the private placement, anticipated receipt, impact and use of proceeds from the private placement, whether the conditions for the closing of the private placement will be satisfied, the filing of a registration statement or final prospectus, as applicable, to register the resale of the Shares and Warrant Shares to be issued and sold in the private placement, the anticipated cash runway following closing of the private placement , and other information that is not historical information. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Lexeo believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current information available to the company as well as certain estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Lexeo’s filings with the SEC), many of which are beyond the company’s control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including but not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to global macroeconomic conditions and related volatility; expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of Lexeo’s preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs; the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results; delays in submission of regulatory filings or failure to receive regulatory approval; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Lexeo’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the annual period ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 24, 2025, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 12, 2025, as amended, and subsequent future filings Lexeo may make with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Lexeo claims the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Lexeo expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Media Response:







Media@lexeotx.com







Investor Response:







Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.





ctanzi@kendallir.com



