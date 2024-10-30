Lexeo Therapeutics Reports Positive Interim Data From Phase 1/2 Study Of LX1001 In AD

(RTTNews) - Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (LXEO) Wednesday reported positive interim results from the Phase 1/2 study of its gene therapy candidate LX1001 for the treatment of APOE4-associated Alzheimer's disease (AD).

APOE4 is a genetic variant of the apolipoprotein E gene that increases the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

LX1001 is designed to deliver the protective APOE2 allele into the central nervous system of APOE4 homozygous patients, who have two copies of the APOE4 allele.

Results from the study showed that treatment with LX1001 led to dose-dependent increases in APOE2 protein expression. Consistent reductions in tau biomarkers, which suggest a possible effect on Alzheimer's disease pathology, were also observed. Further, LX1001 was well tolerated.

These data were presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference in Madrid, Spain.

