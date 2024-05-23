Lexaria Tests Oral Alternative to Diabetes Injection

Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) has released an update.

Lexaria Bioscience has commissioned a third human pilot study to test the oral capsule form of DehydraTECH-processed tirzepatide, a diabetes treatment currently only available as an injection (Zepbound® by Eli Lilly). The study will assess the drug’s absorption and effects on blood sugar levels, with the aim of offering a potentially more tolerable oral medication alternative for patients. Lexaria anticipates a significant breakthrough if the oral delivery of tirzepatide shows measurable bloodstream absorption and improved tolerability.

