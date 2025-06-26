Leviate Air Group Joins Volato's Vaunt Platform, Enhancing Light Jet Offerings with 13 New Aircraft

Leviate joins Vaunt, adding 13 aircraft, including 6 HondaJets, enhancing premium light jet offerings for members.

Volato Group, Inc. has announced that Leviate Air Group has joined its Vaunt platform as an approved third-party operator, adding 13 aircraft including 6 HondaJets to the network. This partnership enhances Vaunt's offerings in the premium light jet category, responding to member demand for high-quality travel options. HondaJets, known for their comfort and design, were foundational to Vaunt's model of spontaneous private travel, and Leviate's inclusion promises to expand access to these popular aircraft and improve geographic coverage. Additionally, Leviate’s Bombardier Global 5000, while not yet available, sets the stage for future large-cabin offerings within Vaunt. With over 100 aircraft in the network and a significant increase in sales, Vaunt aims to redefine private aviation through partnerships and enhanced travel experiences.

Potential Positives

Leviate Air Group's addition of 13 aircraft, including 6 HondaJets, to the Vaunt platform enhances the offering and strengthens member demand for premium light jets.

The partnership expands Vaunt's geographic coverage, improving accessibility for members and potentially increasing customer satisfaction.

The introduction of Leviate's Bombardier Global 5000 as the first large-cabin aircraft from a Vaunt partner opens the door for future premium offerings on the platform, which could attract a broader customer base.

Vaunt's reported 85% sequential increase in top-line sales indicates strong market performance and growth potential, buoyed by strategic partnerships like that with Leviate.

Potential Negatives

The announcement may highlight a reliance on partnerships for growth, indicating potential limitations in Volato's independent fleet expansion and operational capabilities.

The involvement of a third-party operator like Leviate could raise concerns over the consistency of service quality and customer experience, which is crucial in the premium aviation market.

While the addition of aircraft expands flight variety, it may also introduce logistical challenges, including fleet management and coordination between multiple operators, which could affect operational efficiency.

FAQ

What is the latest partnership announcement involving Leviate Air Group?

Leviate Air Group has joined Volato's Vaunt platform as an approved third-party operator, adding 13 aircraft including 6 HondaJets.

How many aircraft has Leviate added to the Vaunt platform?

Leviate has added a total of 13 aircraft to the Vaunt platform.

What types of aircraft are included in Leviate’s addition to Vaunt?

Leviate's addition includes 6 HondaJets and a Bombardier Global 5000, marking expanded options for members.

How does this partnership enhance the Vaunt experience for members?

The partnership strengthens Vaunt's light jet offering and broadens access to popular aircraft, enhancing travel options for members.

What advantages do HondaJets offer travelers?

HondaJets are celebrated for their quiet cabins, elegant design, and refined four-passenger layout, providing premium comfort and flexibility.

ATLANTA, GA, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Volato Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Volato”) (NYSE American: SOAR) today announced that Leviate Air Group has joined its Vaunt platform as an approved third-party operator, adding 13 additional aircraft to the network—including 6 HondaJets. The partnership strengthens Vaunt’s core offering in the light jet category and expands access to one of the most beloved aircraft types among its members.





Vaunt was originally built on Volato’s own fleet of HondaJets, which was the largest in the world at the time. That fleet helped launch the platform’s distinctive model of short-notice, story-worthy private travel and played a key role in shaping early member loyalty. The addition of Leviate reinforces that legacy, ensuring continued access to a jet type that helped define the Vaunt experience.





HondaJets are known for their quiet cabins, elegant design, and refined four-passenger layout, making them a favorite among travelers seeking premium comfort and flexibility. Leviate’s presence ensures a deep bench of these popular aircraft, while also broadening the platform’s geographic coverage.







“Leviate is proud to bring both depth and diversity to the Vaunt fleet,” said Logan Laporte, Director of Sales – Honda Fleet at Leviate Air Group.



“We’ve long believed in the HondaJet as a premium experience for regional travel. As the platform evolves, we’re excited to help shape what future tiers—like large-cabin access—could look like for Vaunt members.”





While not yet available on Vaunt, Leviate’s Bombardier Global 5000 marks the first large-cabin aircraft operated by a Vaunt partner—paving the way for future product tiers that could accommodate long-range and ultra-premium missions. The platform remains focused on scaling through trusted operators while continuing to grow through operator partnerships that expand flight variety and unlock new types of travel experiences for members.





Now with more than 100 aircraft across the network, Vaunt continues to grow strategically—driven by an 85% sequential increase in top-line sales, the addition of new operators like Leviate, and the rollout of features such as integrated hotel and airline bookings to support complete trip planning.







About Vaunt







Vaunt, a Volato Group company, is redefining private aviation with its spontaneous flight platform offering deeply discounted access to empty-leg flights. Designed for adventure-seeking travelers and frequent flyers alike, Vaunt gives members the ability to seize last-minute opportunities and fly private without the price tag of traditional charter. All flights are operated by DOT/FAA-authorized air carriers.







About Volato







Volato is a private aviation company advancing the industry with innovative solutions in aviation software and on-demand flight access. Volato’s proprietary Mission Control software drives efficiency across operations and supports operators in managing fractional ownership, charter, and other services. Volato’s Vaunt platform connects travelers with available private flights, offering a flexible option for on-demand travel. With a commitment to advanced technology and customer-focused solutions, Volato is building scalable tools to elevate service quality and operational effectiveness in private aviation.





For more information about Volato, please visit



www.flyvolato.com



.







For Media:









media@flyvolato.com









For Investors:









investors@flyvolato.com





