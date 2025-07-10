Levi Strauss Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Levi Strauss (LEVI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $67.0 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $18.0 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $1.446 billion from $1.359 billion last year.

Levi Strauss earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.0 Mln. vs. $18.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $1.446 Bln vs. $1.359 Bln last year.

