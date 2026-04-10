Levi Strauss Gains as DTC Continues to Fuel Revenue Growth

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) saw big gains the morning after the company reported a double beat in its Q1 2026 earnings report. The company released earnings after the market closed on April 7, and investors liked what they heard.

Revenue of $1.74 billion topped the consensus forecast for $1.65 billion. The company also reported earnings per share of 42 cents, which beat expectations for 37 cents by over 13%.

The report also came just hours before a two-week ceasefire was announced between the United States and Iran. That was a bullish tailwind for LEVI as well, and important for investors to factor into the short-term bull case.

Revenue Problems Have Faded

Like many companies in the retail sector, Levi Strauss was acutely impacted by tariffs. That caused the company to raise prices on its signature jeans as well as other products. The $1.74 billion topline number was over 13% higher on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That nearly reversed the YOY revenue decline in the prior quarter.

The company has successfully passed along price increases. But more importantly, Levi Strauss is seeing significant traction with its pivot towards a direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales model.

In the prior quarter, DTC revenue (including e-commerce) accounted for about 50% of the company’s net revenue. That percentage came in at 52% in the quarter just ended, with Levi Strauss reporting a 16% increase in net revenue, with DTC comparable sales growth coming in at 7%.

Adding more bullish sentiment to the revenue numbers is that Levi’s is seeing growth outside of its signature denim category. The company has been moving into becoming a denim lifestyle company. Part of that means denim from head to toe. However, another example of that is the company’s Beyond Yoga line, which posted a 23% increase in revenue.

Optimistic But Cautious Guidance

There was a lot to like in the report, including a boost to full-year guidance. Levi Strauss raised its net revenue growth guidance to a range between 5.5% to 6.5%. That was up from a range of 5% to 6% issued in the prior quarter. The same was true of earnings per share, with the company now forecasting full-year adjusted EPS between $1.42 and $1.48, up from $1.40 to $1.46.

The guidance came with a reasonable caveat that the results assumed “no significant worsening of macro-economic pressures on the consumer, inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, potential tariffs or currency fluctuations.” But that’s also where investors might want to be careful before chasing LEVI after such a strong move.

Will the Super Bowl Bump Repeat Itself?

After initially dipping after the company’s Q4 2025 earnings report in January, LEVI moved higher in early February 2026. One reason for that may have been due to the Super Bowl being played in Levi’s Stadium in Palo Alto, California. There’s nothing like having your brand front and center for what has become a two-week event.

History may repeat itself this summer when Levi’s Stadium will host six World Cup matches. This will be another opportunity for the company to showcase its sport-inspired collections.

A Strong Balance Sheet Adds to the Bull Case

It was a good day to have a good earnings report. That’s not a cynical take on the solid earnings report from Levi Strauss. The stock should be moving higher.

One detail that may be getting lost in the headline numbers is how aggressively Levi Strauss is returning capital to shareholders. In Q1 alone, the company returned $214 million to shareholders. That’s a 163% increase over the same period last year. That included $54 million in dividends and the launch of a $200 million accelerated share repurchase program. With $240 million still available under its current buyback authorization, the program isn't close to being finished.

However, investors should be careful here. An 11% surge directly after earnings is a massive move. There may be some profit-taking in the days to come. As evidence of that, after the gap-up before the market opened, there was some immediate selling once trading began.

That said, many analysts raised their price targets the morning after the report. The consensus price target of $26.69 offers investors over 15% upside from the stock’s opening price on April 8. It would also be a new 52-week high for LEVI.

What’s also encouraging about the aggressive move is that it’s not based on short covering. In the 30 days prior to earnings, short interest has gone down, which makes the rally feel like new interest rather than traders being offside on a trade.

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