Levi Strauss Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Levi Strauss (LEVI) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $158.0 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $182.5 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Levi Strauss reported adjusted earnings of $162.9 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $1.765 billion from $1.749 billion last year.

Levi Strauss earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

