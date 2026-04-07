Levi Strauss Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Levi Strauss (LEVI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $177.10 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $140.20 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Levi Strauss reported adjusted earnings of $166.70 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to $1.743 billion from $1.527 billion last year.

Levi Strauss earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $177.10 Mln. vs. $140.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $1.743 Bln vs. $1.527 Bln last year.

The company raised its FY26 eps guidance to $1.42 - $1.48 from prior guidance of $1.40 to $1.46.

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