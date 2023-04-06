LEVI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.87, changing hands as low as $15.10 per share. Levi Strauss & Co. shares are currently trading off about 15.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEVI's low point in its 52 week range is $13.57 per share, with $20.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.