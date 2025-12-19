Level Up Your Portfolio With These Emerging Market ETFs

Navigating their way through a volatile geopolitical backdrop and tariff uncertainty, emerging markets delivered robust gains in 2025, with stocks rising roughly 26%, per Reuters.

Investors, increasingly optimistic that emerging markets will continue with their momentum in 2026, attributed the outperformance to increased diversification flows away from developed markets and reform progress across emerging economies, per the abovementioned Reuters article. According to an HSBC survey, emerging market pessimism vanished, with net sentiment reaching a record high, tied for the highest in the survey’s history.

The Dow Jones Emerging Markets Index has gained 18.64% year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 Index, which has gained 15.19% during the same period. The emerging market index has fallen around 1% month to date, compared to the S&P 500, which has lost about 1.09%.

EM Funds Gain as Investors Look Beyond U.S. Exposure

Markets remain divided over whether an AI-driven bubble is taking shape, keeping investor sentiment fragile and risk appetite subdued. Against this backdrop, investors are increasingly diversifying portfolios to limit potential downside should an AI bubble emerge.

Investors with portfolios concentrated in ETFs tracking major U.S. benchmarks like the S&P 500 are more exposed to the information technology sector than they might realize, particularly to the “Magnificent 7” tech giants. While the S&P 500 offers broad market exposure, it has a roughly 35% allocation to information technology.

In this environment, many investors are increasing exposure to emerging market funds, diversifying away from crowded U.S. equity trades. Broadening geographic exposure can help reduce reliance on the U.S. information technology sector, particularly the “Magnificent 7” tech giants, strengthen overall portfolio diversification, and potentially improve risk-adjusted returns over the long term.

According to Reuters, emerging market equity funds saw $2.78 billion in inflows in the week to Dec. 10, marking the seventh straight week of net buying.

Weak Dollar, Easier Fed Policy Lift Emerging Market Appeal

Expectations of further Fed rate cuts in 2026 also add to the appeal of emerging market funds. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are anticipating a 25.5% likelihood of interest rates being lowered to 3.25-3.5% in its January 2026 meeting, up from a 15.3% likelihood just a month earlier.

A weakening greenback further fuels interest in global equity funds. The greenback's value tends to move inversely with interest rate adjustments by the Fed. Interest rate cuts by the Fed make the U.S. dollar less attractive to foreign investors, as this weakens it.

According to TradingView, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has fallen 0.90% over the past month and 9.07% year to date. The index has recorded an all-time decline of 17.69%.

ETFs to Explore

Below, we highlight a few funds that investors can use to increase their exposure to emerging market economies.

Emerging Market Equity ETFs

Investors can consider iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF IEMG, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF VWO, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF EEM, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF SPEM and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF AVEM.

Emerging Market Bond ETFs

According to James Lord, strategist at Morgan Stanley, emerging market fundamentals are strengthening, as sovereign credit improvements gain momentum year after year, as quoted on Reuters.

According to another Reuters article, emerging market bond funds saw $68 million in inflows in the week to Dec. 10.

Investors can also consider iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF EMB, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF VWOB, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF PCY and Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF EMBD to gain exposure to emerging market bonds.

