Level Access, ESSENTIAL Accessibility Complete Merger To Form KKR Backed Company

(RTTNews) - Accessibility service providers Level Access, and eSSENTIAL Accessibility said on Thursday that they completed their previously announced merger to form a premier industrial platform for end-to-end digital accessibility management.

eSSENTIAL Accessibility's and Level Access's largest outside investors KKR (KKR) and JMI Equity, respectively, will continue to support the growth of the combined company.

Ben Pederson, Director on the technology growth team at KKR & Co. Inc., the lead investor in the newly formed company said: "Changing market trends have driven digital accessibility to the mainstream. Our investment in the combined Level Access and eSSENTIAL Accessibility is based on this sector's strong growth prospects and the opportunity we believe this talented team has to meet customer demand through an enterprise-grade solution."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.