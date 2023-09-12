Let AI Power Your Trading Portfolio

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The growing role of AI in investing … a groundbreaking AI tool from Luke Lango … introducing “Prometheus” … results of the back-tests … learn more tonight at 7 PM

While 2022 was horrendous for the average investor, billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin and his investment shop Citadel enjoyed their most profitable year ever.

Griffin’s flagship Wellington fund returned 38% in 2022.

Meanwhile, Citadel’s overall revenues came in at $28 billion, crushing the firm’s previous high of a little more than $16 billion in 2021.

How did they do it?

Let’s jump to our hypergrowth expert Luke Lango:

Citadel used Artificial Intelligence to set a record for the most money ever made by a hedge fund.

Last year, during one of the worst bear markets in recorded history, Citadel managed to make a staggering $16 billion profit.

Griffin is hardly the only investor looking to capitalize on AI. Millions of regular investors have been trying to leverage AI’s power in their portfolios. According to ZDNet, 47% of U.S. adults have asked ChatGPT to help them pick stocks, and the results aren’t bad.

Earlier this year, researchers used ChatGPT to pick 38 stocks on the London Stock Exchange. Over eight weeks, the chosen stocks rose 5%, which edged out the S&P’s 3% gain over the same period.

This is impressive given that ChatGPT wasn’t engineered as a stock-picking engine. But it prompts a question…

What if regular investors had access not just to a broad AI platform, but to an AI tool specifically designed for trading? One programmed to find explosive, breakout stocks?

In other words, what if they had something more in the vein of what Citadel uses to create record-setting profits?

That’s the question that led Luke to launch one of the most ambitious projects in InvestorPlace’s history.

Here’s Luke:

Over the past year, my team and I have worked hard to develop an AI-powered algorithmic trading system that can consistently crush the market.

Not one that can produce 5% returns in two months or 10% returns in a month; one that leverages more than 50 technical and fundamental factors to tailor AI models for every applicable stock in the market to identify those about to surge higher in price.

It’s an AI model designed to capture huge, 100%-plus wins in a matter of months, even weeks.

We have built that model and back-tested it endlessly. We have validated it. And now we’re ready to share it with the world.

Folks, meet Prometheus.

Tonight at 7PM Eastern, Luke is holding a live event to introduce Prometheus. And if you’ve been searching for a pure-play way to leverage AI for enhanced portfolio returns, you’re going to want to join us.

How Prometheus “thinks” about the market, and what it seeks to accomplish

Luke sums up Prometheus as an advanced AI-powered trading system designed to ascertain the probability that any stock in the market is set to surge higher in price.

The tool reduces an incredibly complex assortment of indicators and signals into a single number. You simply provide Prometheus with a stock, and it gives you the probability that the stock will soar over the next few weeks. The higher the number, the greater the likelihood of a bullish breakout in the immediate future.

For example, as you can see below, Prometheus assigns an “85” to Microsoft. That’s a high score:

In a moment, I’ll share the results of Prometheus’ back-tests (the returns would catch even Ken Griffin’s eye). But to help you understand where these gains are coming from, let’s begin with Prometheus’ broad approach to the market.

Everything is built upon one of the simplest yet most powerful frameworks in investing – “stage analysis.”

From Luke:

There’s always a bull market somewhere. You just have to find it.

And the best way to find it is by performing something called “stage analysis.”

Long story short, every stock at any given point in time is either going up, down, or sideways.

To that end, every stock is always in one of four unique stages: 1) going sideways at a bottom, 2) going up, 3) going sideways at a top, or 4) going down.

Stage analysis is the science behind figuring out which of these four stages a stock is in at any given point in time.

Obviously, the key to scoring consistently big returns in the market is to find stocks on the cusp of entering Stage 2 – or stocks that are about to break out.

With this Stage Analysis foundation, Prometheus then leverages AI to accomplish what humans can’t

Right off the bat, a stage analysis approach eliminates a huge volume of prospective investments. A simple glance at a long-term chart can reveal which stage a stock is in. That awareness alone can save investors from bad decisions.

In fact, I’d wager that if you analyze a handful of your most recent money-losing investments, you’ll find that you inadvertently invested at some time other than Stage 2.

But narrowing in on Stage 2 stocks is just the beginning for Prometheus. The AI tool then leverages more than 50 technical and fundamental factors to tailor AI models to every applicable stock in a Stage-2 breakout. After all, Luke isn’t interested in breakouts with the return potential of, say, 10% or 15%. He wants to find those rare monster winners than have triple-digit return potential within a matter of weeks/months.

With that in mind, let’s turn to Luke for what the back-tests reveal about Prometheus’ results:

We’ve poured our heart and soul into this project. Every sleepless night, every challenging algorithm, all to bring you this innovation.

And after a year of relentless effort, we’ve perfected it. The results?

They are out-of-this-world good.

Back in January 2022, Prometheus said a small energy firm named Vertex Energy (VTNR) had high odds of a big breakout. In just a few short months, the stock climbed nearly 300%.

In March 2022, Prometheus pinpointed a small stock by the name of RCM Technologies (RCMT) as having an 80% chance of exploding higher in the short term. Over the next several months, the stock soared more than 250%.

In October, Prometheus targeted ClearOne (CLRO) as having an 83% chance of a big move higher. That stock popped 212% in just a few weeks.

There are many other similar examples of triple-digit returns in only a matter of weeks/months, but you get the picture.

Tonight at 7PM ET, Luke will provide the first, live, public demonstration of Prometheus

You’ll see how it works, while Luke dives into greater detail about the AI inputs that help pinpoint the exact moment a stock is about to hit a massive Stage-2 breakout.

By the way, when you reserve your seat by clicking here, you can submit three stocks that Luke might select for his Prometheus demonstration.

Stepping back, AI is here and already resulting in record profits. But you don’t have to be part of the “investment elite” like Ken Griffin to put its power to work in your portfolio.

Here’s Luke with the final word:

For the first time in our company’s history, we’re giving you the power of AI to invest.

We are beyond proud and confident in what we’ve achieved. Don’t miss this landmark presentation. It’s your chance to be on the right side of the “AI Boom.”

Have a good evening,

Jeff Remsburg

