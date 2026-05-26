The Less-Talked-About Reason the 4% Rule Could Fail You in Retirement

Key Points

The 4% rule is designed to support 30 years of retirement savings.

It has you withdrawing 4% of your savings during the first year of retirement and adjusting future withdrawals for inflation.

The rule might lock you into spending less than you can really afford.

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For decades, the 4% rule has been treated as one of the gold standards of retirement planning. And the idea is simple. If you withdraw 4% of your savings balance during your first year of retirement and adjust that amount annually for inflation, your savings should last roughly 30 years under typical market conditions.

A big reason the 4% rule exists is to reduce the risk of retirees running out of money. But while the rule may be effective in that regard, it opens the door to another big risk.

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You may end up spending less than what you can afford

It's definitely not a good idea to overspend in retirement, because then you risk depleting your nest egg in your lifetime. At the same time, following the 4% rule could put you in the opposite position where you underspend during retirement and lose out on certain experiences because of it.

Part of the problem is that the 4% rule is fairly rigid. It doesn't account for the fact that you may want to spend more during your early retirement years, when your health might be optimal. It also doesn't give you the license to increase your spending to take advantage of strong markets.

After all, you're supposed to start by withdrawing 4% of your IRA or 401(k) and then make inflation adjustments only. That doesn't necessarily allow for a six-week trek through Europe during your third year of retirement, or a follow-up trip during your 10th year if the market goes gangbusters.

Tweak the 4% rule to work for you

The 4% rule serves an important purpose. It gives retirement savers a guideline for managing withdrawals cautiously.

But if you treat it as a hard cap on spending, you might lose out on a lot of joy. For this reason, you may want to plan to make adjustments to the 4% rule that allow you to maximize your healthiest years and strong markets to meet your retirement goals.

Of course, the flipside of this is being flexible and reducing spending during down markets. But if you're willing to bend, it could give you more leeway to actually enjoy your money.

It's important to remember that a successful retirement isn't just a matter of not running out of savings. Rather, it's about striking a balance so you're not stressed financially but also get to do the things you've always dreamed of.

The 4% rule might help you avoid running out of money. But it might fail you even if you reach the end of your life with plenty left in your IRA or 401(k) plan.

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