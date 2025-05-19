Leslie’s, Inc. Launches Enhanced Pool Perks Rewards Program with Tiered Benefits for Customers

Leslie’s, Inc. launches refreshed Pool Perks Rewards Program with new loyalty tiers, enhancing customer experience and benefits.

Leslie’s, Inc., the leading direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, has relaunched its Pool Perks Rewards Program with new loyalty tiers aimed at enhancing customer experience as summer approaches. CEO Jason McDonell emphasized the program's focus on customer-centricity and convenience, offering elevated rewards such as personalized offers for residential customers. Members earn points for every dollar spent, with benefits increasing as they reach higher tiers. Perks Members get rewards for every 50 points, while Perks Elite and MVP Members receive larger bonus rewards and better discounts on products. Customers can sign up for the program online or at local stores to start earning rewards and enjoy exclusive perks.

Potential Positives

Leslie’s has refreshed its Pool Perks Rewards Program by introducing loyalty tiers, which can enhance customer engagement and retention.

The program offers personalized rewards and benefits, aiming to improve customer experience and attract new customers to the brand.

The loyalty tiers incentivize spending by offering greater rewards for higher tier members, potentially increasing overall sales.

Leslie’s commitment to customer centricity and convenience through this program aligns with its strategy to empower consumers in maintaining their pools and spas.

Potential Negatives

The loyalty program's tier system may alienate some customers who feel excluded from higher rewards due to spending thresholds.

The requirement for customers to enroll in email marketing to receive coupons could deter potential program members who are privacy-conscious.

The press release lacks specific details about how the refreshed program compares to its predecessor, which could raise concerns about its actual improvements or effectiveness.

FAQ

What is the Pool Perks Rewards Program?

The Pool Perks Rewards Program is Leslie’s loyalty program that offers rewards and benefits for pool and spa care purchases.

How do the loyalty tiers work in the program?

The program has tiers that reward customers for spending, with benefits increasing as customers move up levels, including bonus rewards.

What rewards can members earn in the program?

Members earn points, bonus rewards, coupons, and access to local events based on their tier in the Pool Perks Rewards Program.

How can I sign up for the Pool Perks Rewards Program?

You can sign up by visiting your local Leslie’s store or by registering online at Lesliespool.com.

What are the benefits of joining Leslie's Pool Perks Rewards?

Benefits include earning points for purchases, discounts, personalized offers, free shipping, and exclusive member events throughout the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LESL Insider Trading Activity

$LESL insiders have traded $LESL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LESL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN STRAIN purchased 150,000 shares for an estimated $118,500

ANTHONY A ISKANDER (See Remarks) purchased 63,995 shares for an estimated $49,916

SUSAN C OFARRELL purchased 31,500 shares for an estimated $25,200

MAILE NAYLOR purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $9,960

$LESL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $LESL stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



PHOENIX, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry serving residential customers and pool professionals nationwide, recently launched its refreshed Pool Perks Rewards Program with the introduction of loyalty tiers. This program is making a splash as pool owners dive into summer focused on ensuring their backyard oasis is clean, safe and beautiful for another season of making memories.





“Everything we do at Leslie’s starts with the customer and our industry leading loyalty program is focused on making it easier and more rewarding for residential customers working to keep their pools in pristine condition,” said Jason McDonell, Leslie’s chief executive officer. “Our new tiered Pool Perks Rewards Program is one more way we are delivering against our key pillars of customer centricity and convenience, allowing customers to enhance their pool experience with elevated rewards, including personalized offers that cater to their unique needs. We aim to deliver continuous improvements to enable joy and elevate everyday moments for existing customers while attracting new pool owners to Leslie’s.”







Climbing the Poolside Ladder with Membership Tiers







As part of the Pool Perks Rewards Program, all members earn 1 point per dollar spent, qualified free shipping



1



and are eligible for local member events and unique bonuses throughout the year, with benefits building as the customer graduates to higher tiers.









Perks Members



receive a $1 reward for every 50 points earned.



receive a $1 reward for every 50 points earned.





Perks Elite Members



receive a $5 bonus reward as well as a coupon for 25% off any float



2



upon becoming an Elite Member and earn a $1 reward for every 33 points earned.



receive a $5 bonus reward as well as a coupon for 25% off any float upon becoming an Elite Member and earn a $1 reward for every 33 points earned.





Perks MVP Members



receive a $10 bonus reward as well as a coupon for 50% off any float



2



upon becoming an MVP Member and earn a $1 reward for every 20 points earned.











You can dive in and begin earning rewards today by visiting your local Leslie’s store or signing up online at



Lesliespool.com



.









1







Perks and Perks Elite members receive free shipping on





orders for





more than $75. A





dditional charges may apply





on oversize items and same-day delivery.











2







Must be enrolled in Leslie’s email marketing to receive coupon.









About Leslie’s







Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest and most trusted direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry serving residential customers and pool professionals nationwide. The company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie’s whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie’s consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.







Contact







Elisabeth Eisleben





Senior Vice President, Investor & Public Relations





Leslie’s, Inc.





investorrelations@lesl.com



