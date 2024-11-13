Les Constructeurs du Bois Reports Robust Growth in 2023

Les Constructeurs du Bois SA (FR:MLLCB) has released an update.

Les Constructeurs du Bois, a company specializing in eco-friendly wood construction, reported a significant 36.9% rise in turnover to €14.9 million in 2023, driven by its expansion into intergenerational eco-neighborhoods. Founded by François DUCHAINE, the company is recognized for its work in senior residences and medical houses in France’s Grand Est region. This growth highlights the company’s strategic focus on sustainable development and innovation in the construction industry.

