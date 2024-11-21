LEPU ScienTech Plans Key Meeting on Strategic Agreement

LEPU ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2291) has released an update.

LEPU ScienTech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 10, 2024, to discuss and approve the Entrusted Products Related Framework Agreement with Lepu Medical. The resolution will address transactions and proposed annual caps through the end of 2027, seeking shareholder confirmation and authorization. This meeting is a crucial event for stakeholders as it influences the company’s strategic partnerships and financial outlook.

