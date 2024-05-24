Lepu Biopharma Completes H Shares Placement

News & Insights

Lepu Biopharma Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2157) has released an update.

Lepu Biopharma Co. Ltd. announces the successful completion of its new H Shares placement, raising approximately HK$234.36 million in gross proceeds. The net proceeds, after expenses totaling around HK$229.75 million, will primarily fund the company’s ADC and oncolytic virus product candidates’ research, clinical trials, and general corporate purposes. This capital raise has slightly increased the company’s total issued share capital by about 3%.

