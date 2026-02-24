Leonardo DRS, Inc. Reports Increase In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $102 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $89 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Leonardo DRS, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $114 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $1.060 billion from $981 million last year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $102 Mln. vs. $89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $1.060 Bln vs. $981 Mln last year.

