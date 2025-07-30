Markets
Leonardo DRS, Inc. Reports Climb In Q2 Profit

July 30, 2025 — 08:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $54 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $38 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Leonardo DRS, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $62 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $829 million from $753 million last year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $54 Mln. vs. $38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $829 Mln vs. $753 Mln last year.

