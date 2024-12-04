Leo Lithium Announces Capital Return and Dividend Plan

Leo Lithium Ltd. (AU:LLL) has released an update.
Leo Lithium Ltd. has announced a cash return of capital to shareholders amounting to A$17.3 million, equivalent to approximately A$0.014 per share. This move is part of a larger cash distribution plan, which includes an unfranked dividend of about A$0.158 per share, scheduled for payment in January 2025. Investors in Leo Lithium can expect these returns as part of the company’s strategic financial maneuvers.
