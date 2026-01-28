Lennox International Inc Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Lennox International Inc (LII) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $142.5 million, or $4.07 per share. This compares with $201.9 million, or $5.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lennox International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $155.8 million or $4.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.2% to $1.195 billion from $1.345 billion last year.

Lennox International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $142.5 Mln. vs. $201.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.07 vs. $5.64 last year. -Revenue: $1.195 Bln vs. $1.345 Bln last year.

