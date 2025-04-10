Lennox Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Richardson, Texas-based Lennox International Inc. (LII) designs and manufactures a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Valued at $18.2 billion by market cap, Lennox employs over 14,000 people globally and operates in the U.S., Canada, India, and Europe. The company is gearing up to release its first-quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 23.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Lennox to report a non-GAAP profit of $3.18 per share, down 8.4% from $3.47 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. On a positive note, Lennox has a robust earnings surprise history and surpassed the Street’s earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, Lennox is expected to deliver a non-GAAP EPS of $22.95, up a modest 1.6% from $22.58 in fiscal 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to surge 12.1% year-over-year to $25.72 per share.

LII stock has soared nearly 16.5% over the past 52-week period, outperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 1.3% uptick and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 4.7% gains during the same time frame.

LII stock plummeted 8.8% after the release of its Q1 results on Jan. 29. The company’s core revenues increased 22% compared to the year-ago quarter, leading to its overall topline surging 16.5% year-over-year to $1.35 billion, exceeding the Street expectations by 8.7%. Furthermore, the company’s adjusted EPS soared 54.3% year-over-year to $5.60, surpassing analysts’ projections by 32.4%. However, in fiscal 2025, Lennox expects its core revenues to increase by a modest 2% and its adjusted EPS guidance range of $22.00 to $23.50 fell short of projections. Meanwhile, as per its guidance’s midpoint, the company expects its free cash flow to drop 7.6% year-over-year to $725 million, which shattered investor confidence.

Analysts remain cautious about the stock’s prospects, it has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Out of the 17 analysts covering the LII stock, five recommend “Strong Buy,” seven suggest “Hold,” one advocate “Moderate Sell,” and four advise a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $626.07 represents an 11.6% upside potential from current price levels.

