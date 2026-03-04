Markets
LII

Lennox Confirms Full-year Outlook; Sets 2030 Targets

March 04, 2026 — 08:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lennox International Inc. (LII), a climate-control solutions provider, on Wednesday reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook ahead of its investor day.

For full-year 2026, the company expects revenue to increase by about 6% to 7%, while adjusted earnings per share are projected in the range of $23.50 to $25.00. This compares with adjusted earnings of $23.16 per share on revenue of $5.195 billion in 2025.

At today's investor day, Lennox said it will outline its operational progress and strategic priorities, and introduce 2030 targets, including revenue of $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion, segment margins of 22% to 23%, and free cash flow conversion above 90% of net income.

Lennox shares closed at $552.30 on Tuesday, down 1.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.