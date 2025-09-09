Lennar (LEN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Lennar (LEN) closed at $137.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.48% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.27% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.43%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 18.15% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 4.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lennar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on September 18, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $2.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.13%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.07 billion, indicating a 3.7% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.04 per share and a revenue of $35.22 billion, demonstrating changes of -34.78% and -0.63%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Lennar is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lennar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.93.

We can also see that LEN currently has a PEG ratio of 6.05. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, positioning it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

