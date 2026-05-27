Lennar (LEN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Lennar (LEN) closed at $90.96, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.02% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 3.28% lagged the Construction sector's loss of 0.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lennar in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.24, marking a 34.74% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.09 billion, indicating a 3.46% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.87 per share and a revenue of $32.72 billion, signifying shifts of -27.17% and -4.29%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lennar. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% lower. Right now, Lennar possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Lennar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.76.

Meanwhile, LEN's PEG ratio is currently 1.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 209, this industry ranks in the bottom 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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