LENNAR Earnings Results: $LEN Reports Quarterly Earnings

LENNAR ($LEN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $2.14 per share, beating estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. The company also reported revenue of $7,631,550,000, beating estimates of $7,513,352,559 by $118,197,441.

LENNAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 457 institutional investors add shares of LENNAR stock to their portfolio, and 598 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LENNAR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LEN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

LENNAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEN in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 09/25/2024

Zelman issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/23/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 09/23/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 09/22/2024

LENNAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEN recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $LEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $190.0 on 10/07/2024

on 10/07/2024 Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI set a target price of $236.0 on 09/24/2024

on 09/24/2024 Rafe Jadrosich from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $190.0 on 09/23/2024

on 09/23/2024 Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $196.0 on 09/23/2024

on 09/23/2024 Carl Reichardt from BTIG set a target price of $216.0 on 09/23/2024

on 09/23/2024 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $160.0 on 09/23/2024

on 09/23/2024 Susan Maklari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $190.0 on 09/23/2024

