Lennar Corp. Q4 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.36 billion, or $4.82 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $4.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $10.97 billion from $10.17 billion last year.

Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.36 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.82 vs. $4.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.59 -Revenue (Q4): $10.97 Bln vs. $10.17 Bln last year.

