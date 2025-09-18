Markets
LEN

Lennar Corp. Q3 Profit Declines

September 18, 2025 — 07:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lennar Corp. (LEN) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $590.97 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $1.163 billion, or $4.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lennar Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $516.00 million or $2.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to $8.810 billion from $9.416 billion last year.

Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $590.97 Mln. vs. $1.163 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.29 vs. $4.26 last year. -Revenue: $8.810 Bln vs. $9.416 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LEN
LEN.B

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.