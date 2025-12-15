Is LendingTree (TREE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

LendingTree (TREE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TREE is currently holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 16.18 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.61. Over the last 12 months, TREE's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.07 and as low as 7.67, with a median of 12.35.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TREE has a P/S ratio of 0.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.48.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that LendingTree is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TREE sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

