LendingTree (TREE) Price Target Increased by 12.96% to 82.96

The average one-year price target for LendingTree (NasdaqGS:TREE) has been revised to $82.96 / share. This is an increase of 12.96% from the prior estimate of $73.44 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.89% from the latest reported closing price of $49.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in LendingTree. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TREE is 0.08%, an increase of 13.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 12,854K shares. The put/call ratio of TREE is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mariner holds 1,339K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 32.51% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 530K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 71.06% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 390K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 47.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 232.56% over the last quarter.

Emerald Advisers holds 367K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 46.69% over the last quarter.

Blue Grotto Capital holds 356K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares , representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 56.13% over the last quarter.

