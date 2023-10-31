LendingTree Reports Narrower Net Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) Tuesday reported a narrower loss for the third quarter while revenues were down 35 percent from the previous year. On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit, compared to loss last year, that came in above estimates.

The quarterly net loss was $148.5 million, narrower than $158.7 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, loss was $11.43, compared to loss of $12.44 last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.61 per share. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.35 per share.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $155.2 million from $237.8 million in the prior year. Wall Street expected $161.03 million.

