LendingClub: A Digital Bank Growing Again Like a Fintech

LendingClub (NYSE: LC) may be sorely underappreciated these days—if, that is, consumers keep borrowing, and the company can fend off competition.

Those are big ifs. But with recent strong financials, a new chairman, and management optimism going forward, the company appears to be making a compelling case that Wall Street hasn't caught up yet.

In many ways, LendingClub has reinvented itself since acquiring a bank charter in 2021. Today, it’s powered by its twin operations. As a bank, it holds loans and earns net interest income. As a marketplace, it sells loans to institutional investors and earns capital-light fees. This hybrid approach means LendingClub can lean on whichever model is more attractive during a credit cycle.

Strong 2025 Results Show Momentum

In 2025, both sides of the business scored big. Fee-based loan originations in 2025 grew 33%. In the fourth quarter alone, LendingClub originated $2.6 billion of loans, up 40% from the year-earlier period. At the same time, on the banking side, the company’s net interest margin expanded to 5.98% from 5.42%.

In all, last year was a standout for the company. Total net revenue climbed 27% to $999 million while net income more than doubled to $136 million from $51 million. Diluted earnings per share rose to $1.18 for the year compared with just 46 cents in 2024.

Although not the strongest three-month earnings for the year, the fourth quarter continued to show it was moving in the right direction. Net income in the fourth quarter hit $41.6 million, more than quadruple the $9.7 million earned a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share jumped from 8 cents per share to 35 cents, slightly above expectations.

Those results came on a 23% rise in total three-month net revenue to $266.5 million. Return on tangible common equity was a solid 11.9%. For its part, management highlighted that the company’s loan performance was running more than 40% better than that of competitors.

Leadership Changes and Strategic Expansion

Further moves also show a company either convinced of its momentum or attempting to capture it. A few days before its earnings release, the company said John C. (Hans) Morris would be replaced as chairman by Timothy J. Mayopoulos, former CEO of Fannie Mae and former president of fintech company Blend, as of April 1. The company’s chief risk officer has also resigned.

In addition, LendingClub has signaled a bump-up in marketing spend during this year’s first quarter and increased use of artificial intelligence for its lending business. The company now has plans to enter the home improvement financing market.

For this year, management guidance calls for originations of between $11.6 billion and $12.6 billion and an EPS of $1.65–$1.80.

Market Skepticism Clouds the Outlook

Yet, even with strong fourth-quarter and yearly results, investors appear wary. LendingClub shares dropped roughly 20% after the earnings were released. Part of the concern was focused on near-term growth, which came in a bit soft, as well as the company’s decision to shift to fair-value accounting. The accounting move can make earnings more volatile and harder to predict as asset values are rapidly marked to market.

The negative reaction said a lot about market sentiment toward consumer-credit lenders right now. And like some others in the financial sector, the company also remains a far cry from where it started at its IPO or even when it rebounded in 2021 above $45 per share. Neither net income nor revenue has returned to the levels seen in 2022.

Valuation Looks Disconnected From Growth Profile

Analysts don’t seem as concerned, but still, some remain cautious. Of the 10 analysts setting 12-month price targets, six list the company as a Buy and four keep it as a Hold. Zacks Research recently downgraded the stock to a Hold from Strong Buy, while JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) raised its targets.

Overall, the stock’s listed as a Moderate Buy, with the average target set at $22 per share. That’s more than a 50% runup from current levels. Although down about 25% this year, its shares remain about 33% higher than a year ago.

At a current price around $14, LendingClub trades at roughly 8 to 9 times 2026 earnings guidance and only slightly more than its tangible book value. Those valuations are more typical of a struggling regional bank than a growing digital lender.

Credit Risk and Competition Remain Key Overhangs

For investors, LendingClub is an attractive story—but one whose plot still remains unclear. The company has historically targeted prime and near-prime borrowers, so if unemployment rises or a recession hits, margins and income could quickly compress. Then there’s the competition from banking giants and digital lenders.

But for growth-oriented investors comfortable with credit-cycle risk, the setup is compelling. LendingClub is delivering double-digit returns on equity, growing revenue, and increasing earnings.

Still, the ifs remain. If the economy holds and if the company’s interest margin, charge-off rates, and originations come in strong, LendingClub could be one of the more overlooked opportunities in the financial sector this year.

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