Lemonade Launches In UK In Partnership With Aviva

(RTTNews) - Insurance company Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) Monday said it has launched in the United Kingdom in a long-term, strategic partnership with UK insurer, Aviva PLC (AV.L, AV).

The latest move follows recent launches in France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Lemonade, which launched its flagship renters insurance in the United States in 2016, now offers the similar services to UK customers. Residents across the UK can now get Lemonade Contents insurance instantly, from anywhere, on any device. They can also file claims and get paid in seconds.

The customers are now able to protect their belongings with Lemonade, featuring a Defaqto 5 Star Rating, starting at just 4 a month. Lemonade's Contents insurance includes worldwide coverage for individual personal items of up to 2,000 each, total coverage up to 100,000, and no cancellation fees.

Add-on coverage is also available for those who want extra protection for theft and loss-related incidents, accidental damage to mobile devices as well as expert help through legal protection.

Residents in the UK can now buy a new policy through the Lemonade app or online at lemonade.com/uk.

The company noted that Lemonade Insurance NV is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (and subject to limited regulation by the Prudential Regulatory Authority in the UK.

