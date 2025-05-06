LEMONADE Earnings Results: $LMND Reports Quarterly Earnings

LEMONADE ($LMND) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.86 per share, beating estimates of -$0.96 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $151,200,000, beating estimates of $148,111,282 by $3,088,718.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LMND stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LEMONADE Insider Trading Activity

LEMONADE insiders have traded $LMND stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP CAPITAL LTD SOFTBANK has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 1,545,223 shares for an estimated $65,928,542 .

. ADINA ECKSTEIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 47,288 shares for an estimated $2,127,960 .

. MAYA PROSOR (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 50,629 shares for an estimated $2,124,813 .

. JOHN SHELDON PETERS (Chief Insurance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,674 shares for an estimated $1,266,462 .

. MARIA ANGELIDIS-SMITH has made 2 purchases buying 33,554 shares for an estimated $1,007,444 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL A EISENBERG sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $481,800

TIMOTHY E BIXBY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,243 shares for an estimated $398,450.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LEMONADE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of LEMONADE stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LEMONADE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LMND in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 11/22/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/20/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LEMONADE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LMND forecast page.

LEMONADE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LMND recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LMND in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $20.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Ronald Josey from JMP Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 11/22/2024

on 11/22/2024 Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $42.0 on 11/20/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

